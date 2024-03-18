Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4336
NZ beauty
From 9 years ago and in or near Whitianga in the North Island on the East Coast. We were up there then and appreciated then the beautiful land we live in!
You can see the date taken in the 'exif' here.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
5607
photos
199
followers
85
following
1187% complete
View this month »
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
Latest from all albums
4330
4331
4332
1237
4333
4334
4335
4336
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
24th October 2015 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
-
,
whitianga
,
a tourist destination
Diana
ace
A wonderful scene and capture, I love the way it has been processed.
March 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close