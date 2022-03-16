Previous
White Cockatoo by mamabec
75 / 365

White Cockatoo

Street Photography is not normally my draw but it was hard not to capture this one. Her backpack was a cage for the bird. These pets can live 40-60 years!
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

MamaBec

I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you.
