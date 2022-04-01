Previous
Moss And More Moss by mamabec
91 / 365

Moss And More Moss

This is what is growing on top of a cut down evergreen tree.
So much life can come from a death.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

MamaBec

I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you.
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
April 2nd, 2022  
Cathy
I love it! It’s the little things!! Fav
April 2nd, 2022  
MamaBec ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you! I’m really enjoying following your project.
April 2nd, 2022  
MamaBec ace
@calm
The little things …I am really enjoying this years project.
April 2nd, 2022  
Cathy
@mamabec 😁
April 2nd, 2022  
