Pacific Willow by mamabec
Pacific Willow

The water in the pond was like glass today.
The reflection looks more like an arrowhead.
It was a beautiful day.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

MamaBec

I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Mags ace
It does look like an arrowhead! Lovely capture.
April 3rd, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
So graceful and serene.
April 3rd, 2022  
