Second Look by mamabec
Second Look

I’ve wanted to go back to this spot since taking the first shot of this tree (when the focus was daffodils - March 20th photo.)
The trunk of this tree is spectacular - and the daffodils are hanging in there.
I wish I knew the age of this tree.
A beautiful gnarly old tree!
