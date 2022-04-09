Sign up
99 / 365
Second Look
I’ve wanted to go back to this spot since taking the first shot of this tree (when the focus was daffodils - March 20th photo.)
The trunk of this tree is spectacular - and the daffodils are hanging in there.
I wish I knew the age of this tree.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
99
Tags
tree
,
yellow
,
flowers
Mags
ace
A beautiful gnarly old tree!
April 9th, 2022
