Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
136 / 365
Beautiful Afternoon
There are a couple of ponds where I live and the light coming in on this pond was so pretty. There are so many places around these ponds to just “be” … to take in your environment and quiet enough to actually just think through your thoughts.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1322
photos
29
followers
29
following
37% complete
View this month »
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th May 2022 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
pond
Allison Williams
ace
Such an idyllic scene. No wonder people are attracted to bodies of water.
May 16th, 2022
MamaBec
ace
@allie912
Thank you Allison.
May 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very serene capture!
May 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close