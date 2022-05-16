Previous
Next
Beautiful Afternoon by mamabec
136 / 365

Beautiful Afternoon

There are a couple of ponds where I live and the light coming in on this pond was so pretty. There are so many places around these ponds to just “be” … to take in your environment and quiet enough to actually just think through your thoughts.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Such an idyllic scene. No wonder people are attracted to bodies of water.
May 16th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
@allie912 Thank you Allison.
May 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very serene capture!
May 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise