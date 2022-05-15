Sign up
…As It Was Taken
This is the actual photo I took. It is a reflection on the water in the ponds. I just couldn’t help myself on Friday, May 14th to post this photo upside down.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Mags
ace
This is nice but, I like it in reverse!
May 16th, 2022
