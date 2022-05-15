Previous
…As It Was Taken by mamabec
135 / 365

…As It Was Taken

This is the actual photo I took. It is a reflection on the water in the ponds. I just couldn’t help myself on Friday, May 14th to post this photo upside down.
MamaBec

Mags ace
This is nice but, I like it in reverse!
May 16th, 2022  
