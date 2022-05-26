Sign up
Help! What Is This?
I wish I knew the names of flowers I see.
Can anyone throw me a lifeline?
26th May 2022
26th May 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Itsy Bitsy
Western Wallflower
Pretty flower!
May 27th, 2022
MamaBec
ace
@ltsybitsy
I admire those who can grow and name flowers! Thank you.
My dear next door neighbor LOVES to garden and she keeps the area around her home so tidy. She is so sweet - lives alone but a very determined, active older woman. She gave me permission to photograph her plantings (which means going on to her property). I’ve sent several of them to her via text, but I think I would like to put them in a book for her as a Christmas gift this year. It would be so fun to do that for her.
May 27th, 2022
