Fill The Screen With Green by mamabec
Fill The Screen With Green

This is a Van Zyverden Hosta. In my head I thought “Fill The Screen” with green.
Once again, my next door neighbor’s garden provided this inspiration.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Jan Talmon ace
Very nice. How does she keep the snails out? Our hosta's seem to taste very well.
May 28th, 2022  
