White Iris by mamabec
148 / 365

White Iris

The white iris symbolizes purity, a new beginning, compassion, faith, hope, optimism, wisdom and change.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
