Previous
Next
Soft Focus by mamabec
160 / 365

Soft Focus

I know this is not totally in focus but I love the feeling of this soft blur.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise