162 / 365
Shades Of Green
Love the shades of green and grayish green in these leaves,
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1352
photos
29
followers
30
following
3
1
2022
NIKON D750
13th June 2022 4:35pm
leaves
Jane Pittenger
ace
Aren’t all the shades of green we have in the PNW this time of year amazing?
June 16th, 2022
