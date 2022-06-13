Previous
Two-Timing Iris by mamabec
Two-Timing Iris

I was back to McMenamins Anderson School for this shot. For those who don’t know about the small restaurant chain, they buy old schools and convert them into restaurants and hotels.
MamaBec

slaabs
I like the vibrant purple and the restaurant sounds neat.
June 14th, 2022  
