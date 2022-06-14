Previous
Find The Light In Darkness by mamabec
Find The Light In Darkness

Finding light and joy in the darkness will bouy your spirit.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Jane Pittenger ace
So true…especially this June!
June 15th, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice eye for the light here
June 15th, 2022  
