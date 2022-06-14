Sign up
163 / 365
Find The Light In Darkness
Finding light and joy in the darkness will bouy your spirit.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
Photo Details
Tags
light
trees
darkness
Jane Pittenger
ace
So true…especially this June!
June 15th, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice eye for the light here
June 15th, 2022
