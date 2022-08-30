Previous
Next
Shades Of Green by mamabec
242 / 365

Shades Of Green

The leaves on the stalk of yesterday's flower photo are equally beautiful.
Today is our 54th Wedding Anniversary!
Feeling blessed.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise