Previous
Next
Porcupine Grass by mamabec
243 / 365

Porcupine Grass

This is a type of grass is pretty during the summer but it gets bigger every year and once the rains come in late September, the plant just gets flat to the ground and isn’t so attractive. …and I t’s a real chore to cut back for the winter.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise