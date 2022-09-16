Previous
Damage Beyond Repair by mamabec
Damage Beyond Repair

This old barn didn’t survive one of the storms. A tree fell on it and the owners must have decided it wasn’t worth spending the money on a barn that needed so much repair.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest.
