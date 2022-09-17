Sign up
260 / 365
Abandoned Truck
It looked like this truck had been abandoned a long time ago. You wish you knew the stories behind this capture.
We came home last night … it was a wonderful time with family - sharing memories and laughing late into the night.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1446
photos
30
followers
30
following
Tags
woods
,
truck
