Abandoned Truck by mamabec
Abandoned Truck

It looked like this truck had been abandoned a long time ago. You wish you knew the stories behind this capture.

We came home last night … it was a wonderful time with family - sharing memories and laughing late into the night.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
