53 / 365
Dragonfly on the clock.
I wanted to take a picture of a dragonfly against a blue sky, but the sky was so gray that I decided to make a b&W, but I still left the green one.
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
2
1
Maria
@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a great looking shot and I like your pov. Fav.
November 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous pov and pop of colour.
November 1st, 2022
