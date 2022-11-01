Previous
Dragonfly on the clock. by maria03051
53 / 365

Dragonfly on the clock.

I wanted to take a picture of a dragonfly against a blue sky, but the sky was so gray that I decided to make a b&W, but I still left the green one.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Maria

@maria03051
Hi everyone, my name is Maria. I live in a small village in Siberia and I want to learn how to take good pictures.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a great looking shot and I like your pov. Fav.
November 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous pov and pop of colour.
November 1st, 2022  
