Photo 632
Dress right - dress! (from my old HS band days)
Line 'em up, but don't knock 'em down. Loblolly pines - that's where the term "living in the sticks" comes from.
Nine years ago today - it was the sound challenge -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2012-01-28
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
380
40
631
632
294
381
136
41
Tags
winter
,
theme-thirds
,
loblolly-pines
