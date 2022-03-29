Previous
Thistle pink... by marlboromaam
Thistle pink...

They are so important to wildlife. They may be prickly and hateful to some, but they are beautiful to me. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=259
29th March 2022

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Sharon Lee
Gorgeous colour
March 28th, 2022  
Mags
@sugarmuser Thank you very much, Sharon!
March 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
I agree, I love to photograph them too
March 28th, 2022  
Milanie
This is just lovely - like the color and the lighting
March 28th, 2022  
