Photo 1074
Thistle pink...
They are so important to wildlife. They may be prickly and hateful to some, but they are beautiful to me. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=259
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3684
photos
137
followers
97
following
294% complete
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
717
563
1073
718
564
1074
719
565
Tags
red
,
purple
,
pink
,
spring
,
thistle
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
springtime
,
cirsium-horridulum
,
purple-thistle
Sharon Lee
ace
Gorgeous colour
March 28th, 2022
Mags
ace
@sugarmuser
Thank you very much, Sharon!
March 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
I agree, I love to photograph them too
March 28th, 2022
Milanie
ace
This is just lovely - like the color and the lighting
March 28th, 2022
