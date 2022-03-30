See how it grows...

Carolina wild jasmine - my favorite scent because it is a light sweet scent. Unlike the wild wisteria which is overpowering like a cheap cologne. Came across this article yesterday and I'll quote... "Carolina jasmine is the ideal Florida snowbird vine for its winter and spring color and well-behaved growth habit.
A unique sweet-scented climber with manners, this jasmine provides that highly desired cool-weather color but without the crazed growth of a vine like bougainvillea.
Butter-yellow blossoms with a light fragrance begin to appear in January and last through spring.
This is one vine that, though it's a fast grower, will not run rampant.
In fact, it's is so easygoing you can even grow it in a container as long as you provide support with a trellis or lattice on a wall behind it.
The new growth will twine around a trellis or fence but it's surprisingly tame and easily controlled.
Foliage is made up of narrow green leaves that stay fairly full and bushy - especially in a sunny spot - though not around the base of the vine (common with many vines). To fill in the blanks you can actually plant groundcovers or low-growing perennials fairly close.
Carolina jasmine contains toxins and the sap can cause skin irritations in some people. Wear gloves when pruning if you have sensitive skin.
Native to Florida - and other states - it's the State Flower of South Carolina, hence the common name.
This plant is said to be deer-resistant, though we make no guarantees.
This vine is a fast grower that prefers full to part sun but will also grow in partial shade (though it won't flower as much).
A cold hardy plant, Carolina jasmine does fine anywhere in Florida and throughout the South.
To grow several along a fence, place them 3 feet apart. Plant 3 feet from nearest shrub.
If you grow a low growing plant or groundcover beneath the vine, come out at least 2 feet for planting.
Add top soil or organic peat moss mixed with composted cow manure to the hole when you plant.
Trim anytime for shaping.
This vine doesn't generally need a hard pruning for size, but if you want to do one, cut it back hard in late spring after the flowering season is over.
Water on a regular basis.
Fertilize once or twice a year - in late spring or early summer and in fall - with a top quality granular fertilizer. Don't overdo the fertilizing with this plant or you'll get lots of leaves and no flowers."
https://www.south-florida-plant-guide.com/carolina-jasmine.html