Photo 1232
Before the colors fade...
With three more months of hurricane season to go. Keeping my fingers crossed and sending up prayers that no one sees a bad one this year.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
green
purple
fence
trees
woods
pink
summer
shed
summertime
crepe-myrtle-trees
