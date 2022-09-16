Sign up
Photo 1245
Elephantopus tomentosus 3...
In full bloom. First capture with info here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-09-12
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4289
photos
134
followers
100
following
Tags
white
,
green
,
purple
,
leaves
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
buds
,
hairy
,
elephantopus-tomentosus
,
common-elephant's-foot
,
upland-elephant's-foot
,
woodland-elephant's-foot
Thom Mitchell
Beau. Ti. Ful! Love the simple color palette and the focus. FAV
September 15th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
This beautiful delicate flower has such a complicated name. Love the details in the capture.
September 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rhoing
Thank you very much, Thom. Most grateful and nice to see you. =)
@shutterbug49
Thank you so much. Just call it elephant's foot. It's called that because of its leaves that are wide and hug the ground.
September 15th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Lovely color.
September 15th, 2022
@shutterbug49 Thank you so much. Just call it elephant's foot. It's called that because of its leaves that are wide and hug the ground.