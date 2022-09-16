Previous
Next
Elephantopus tomentosus 3... by marlboromaam
Photo 1245

Elephantopus tomentosus 3...

In full bloom. First capture with info here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/365/2022-09-12
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Thom Mitchell
Beau. Ti. Ful! Love the simple color palette and the focus. FAV
September 15th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
This beautiful delicate flower has such a complicated name. Love the details in the capture.
September 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rhoing Thank you very much, Thom. Most grateful and nice to see you. =)

@shutterbug49 Thank you so much. Just call it elephant's foot. It's called that because of its leaves that are wide and hug the ground.
September 15th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Lovely color.
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise