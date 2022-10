I rarely get to see the green ones. I usually find sweetgum tree balls after they've turned brown and fallen from the trees. Recently, I learned the green balls are full of shikimic acid which kills viruses. Copied the simple recipe to make a tincture from them. Take a look at this! It just might change your mind about this tree - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIqgqMF-hMo