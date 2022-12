Green heels...

Perhaps "Ivy" Cavendish-Bentinck, Duchess of Portland would've worn something like these if she were around today. After all, she initiated the Harley Foundation, "to encourage creativity." She was a lovely and fascinating lady. I think someone should do a movie about her.



Created entirely in Photoshop layers with brushes. I found this variety of shoe brushes quite a while ago for my old version of Photoshop, and thought it was about time to play around with them. Just one more to come.