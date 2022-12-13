Previous
The last fallen maple leaf... by marlboromaam
Photo 1333

The last fallen maple leaf...

Had to shoot it!
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
365% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Still vibrant colors, like the composition
December 12th, 2022  
Speedwell
....and the last one is still a beauty
December 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
@joysabin Thank you.

@speedwell Thank you.
December 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Looks so pretty composed like this
December 12th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice shadows
December 12th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely colour.
December 12th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful color and lighting.
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
So pretty on this background
December 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and such a pretty color.
December 12th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful red color and texture. Looks great on the wood background with vertical grain.
December 12th, 2022  
