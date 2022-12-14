Sign up
Photo 1334
Water oak...
Displaying its brown leaves in the sunlight. Hard for me to think of Christmas decor when there's still so much of autumn left to shoot around here.
14th December 2022
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
trees
woods
gold
fall
autumn
brown
oak-tree
