Photo 1406
You have arrived at your destination...
Thank goodness! Doc, my back is all out of whack. Please put me back together!
Phone shot outside my chiropractor's office.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Tags
car
,
dashboard
,
chiropractor
,
phoneography
,
medical-building
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that your visit was helpful.
February 23rd, 2023
