Photo 1407
Bushy beard lichen - in color...
Shot with the macro lens and all three extension tubes. I guess I can't get any closer than that. Shot 2/4.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4703
photos
145
followers
146
following
385% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
Canon EOS 2000D
Taken
4th February 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
winter
,
macro
,
wintertime
,
usnea-strigosa
,
bushy-beard-lichen
Corinne
ace
Fantastic ! Fav
February 24th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
February 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Stunning fav
February 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s like an alien invasion.
February 24th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow. They are creepy little things!
February 24th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
3 extension tubes , wow mags you don't do things by halves !
February 24th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Very cool! Looks so alien!
February 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
