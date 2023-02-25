Previous
Bushy beard lichen - in color... by marlboromaam
Photo 1407

Bushy beard lichen - in color...

Shot with the macro lens and all three extension tubes. I guess I can't get any closer than that. Shot 2/4.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Corinne ace
Fantastic ! Fav
February 24th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
February 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Stunning fav
February 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s like an alien invasion.
February 24th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow. They are creepy little things!
February 24th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
3 extension tubes , wow mags you don't do things by halves !
February 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Very cool! Looks so alien!
February 24th, 2023  
