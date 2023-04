Neurologist waiting room...

Just the two of us at the moment. Usually there are so many people in here waiting to get their pain med prescriptions renewed. Me, I'm just waiting to see the scheduler to get my plasma rich injection done in my right knee. I can't do pain meds - they make me stupid! And I certainly couldn't drive as much as I do for mom's purposes or mine, if I did. Ice packs, CBD cream and a tens unit have to do me. Can't get me for DUI with those. =)