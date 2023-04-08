Previous
Sketchy dogwood blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 1449

Sketchy dogwood blossoms...

Phone shot rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.

8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blossom.
April 7th, 2023  
Jan Talmon ace
Nice
April 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
April 7th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Very pretty!
April 7th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Gorgeous!!
April 7th, 2023  
