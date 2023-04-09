Previous
Next
Another waiting room... by marlboromaam
Photo 1450

Another waiting room...

Phone shot 3/25. Back at the Periodontist for my quarterly cleaning.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
397% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
One very luxurious one too!
April 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@fbailey Thank you so much! It is pretty luxurious and he had this office built to spec and his lovely wife did all the decor. =)
April 8th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very comfortable looking waiting room.
April 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@shutterbug49 It is cozy with a fireplace too. =)
April 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a comfy place to wait.
April 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys It is pretty comfy.
April 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great perspective on this classy room.
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise