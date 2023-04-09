Sign up
Photo 1450
Another waiting room...
Phone shot 3/25. Back at the Periodontist for my quarterly cleaning.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
22nd March 2023 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
medical
,
phoneography
,
waiting-room
,
periodontist's-office
FBailey
ace
One very luxurious one too!
April 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@fbailey
Thank you so much! It is pretty luxurious and he had this office built to spec and his lovely wife did all the decor. =)
April 8th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very comfortable looking waiting room.
April 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@shutterbug49
It is cozy with a fireplace too. =)
April 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a comfy place to wait.
April 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
It is pretty comfy.
April 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great perspective on this classy room.
April 8th, 2023
