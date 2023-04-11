Sign up
Photo 1452
Last of the dogwood shots...
Phone shot 3/25. I must apologize for getting behind on your pics. I came down with the worst head cold I think I've ever had and it's really zapped what little energy I do have. Will catch up with you slowly but surely.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
7
6
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4824
photos
144
followers
122
following
397% complete
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful. I has a head cold last week and it wiped me out for 3 days. Hope that you are better soon.
April 10th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture. Love the complimentary colors. Hope you feel better soon.
April 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan. Oh wow! It's been three days now and it's not really any better.
April 10th, 2023
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Thank you very much, David. Me, too.
April 10th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty against the blue sky.
April 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful. It makes me think about a Japanese painting
April 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful against the sky fav
April 10th, 2023
