Last of the dogwood shots... by marlboromaam
Last of the dogwood shots...

Phone shot 3/25. I must apologize for getting behind on your pics. I came down with the worst head cold I think I've ever had and it's really zapped what little energy I do have. Will catch up with you slowly but surely.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful. I has a head cold last week and it wiped me out for 3 days. Hope that you are better soon.
April 10th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture. Love the complimentary colors. Hope you feel better soon.
April 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan. Oh wow! It's been three days now and it's not really any better.
April 10th, 2023  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you very much, David. Me, too.
April 10th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty against the blue sky.
April 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful. It makes me think about a Japanese painting
April 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful against the sky fav
April 10th, 2023  
