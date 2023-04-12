Previous
Young maple leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 1453

Young maple leaves...

Tender new growth.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Dawn ace
Lovely shot and colours
April 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely new shoots.
April 11th, 2023  
Lin ace
Beautiful
April 11th, 2023  
Speedwell
Love those angular shoots
April 11th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love the colors of maples when they first start to leaf out. Hope you're feeling better
April 11th, 2023  
