It's up and working again...

Remember this shot - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2023-01-19 ? I finally found a long enough pole for it, repainted all the pieces, put it back together, sprayed some WD40 on the turning parts, and got it up! It stands about six feet tall and catches the wind nicely.Listening to the local weather people can be confusing at times when they talk about the winds being "out of" vs. "coming from"... My little rooster will always point into the winds, so I know it's coming out of the north east in this image.