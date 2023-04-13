Previous
It's up and working again... by marlboromaam
Photo 1454

It's up and working again...

Remember this shot - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2023-01-19 ? I finally found a long enough pole for it, repainted all the pieces, put it back together, sprayed some WD40 on the turning parts, and got it up! It stands about six feet tall and catches the wind nicely.

Listening to the local weather people can be confusing at times when they talk about the winds being "out of" vs. "coming from"... My little rooster will always point into the winds, so I know it's coming out of the north east in this image.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
April 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Love it!
April 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Standing proud. A lovely renovation.
April 12th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Good looking weather vane. Nice work.
April 12th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
He’s a beaut, well done you
April 12th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
enjoy your working weather vein Mags , nice one
April 12th, 2023  
