Previous
Next
Bad to the Bone... by marlboromaam
Photo 1455

Bad to the Bone...

By George Thorogood & The Destroyers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyhJ69mD7xI

Yep, this is another shameless plug for the song title challenge hosted by yours truly and it's my favorite out of all of them! Link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47784/let-your-image-sing-the-song!-song-title-95-challenge-is-ready-to-roll! Tag is song title-95

For any newbie, title your image with the song it sings, add the YouTube link to your song, and add the tag to your image.

Now I ask you... Is that not the pose of a bully bird or not?!!!
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
398% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
The look in those eyes is really ... menacing! Bad to the bone!
April 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cool
April 13th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
He’s a baddie alright
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise