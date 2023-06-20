Previous
Waiheke rose and green spider... by marlboromaam
Photo 1522

Waiheke rose and green spider...

I think it's the Waiheke... I'm not sure. I've replaced several that died in the past and it's a little confusing sometimes.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Dawn ace
Lovely rose and colour
June 19th, 2023  
KV ace
Love the color of the rose… nice detail with the green spider.
June 19th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 19th, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful colour
June 19th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful rose and great detail with the spider.
June 19th, 2023  
