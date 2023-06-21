Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1523
A patch of ground...
I can still see ground from the deck and over the fence - which normally is filled in by leaves. Looks like a few more trees died this past winter.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
10
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4999
photos
141
followers
122
following
417% complete
View this month »
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
Latest from all albums
1520
1166
1521
1167
1522
1168
1523
1169
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
springtime
,
tp
,
intimate-landscape
Larry Steager
ace
Nice view.
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thanks, Larry.
June 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely to have this at your door
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful wood!
also have a lot of trees down around the village and even in our small wood.
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. I hate to see any tree die.
June 20th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
I also hate the loss of a tree. You live on a lovely patch of ground.
June 20th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of green.
June 20th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
It may look like just an image of a wooded tree, but it is much more than that. You have chosen the light on the foreground leaves as a focal point. Our eyes move around the image and to the warm light through the trees. This is a pleasing tranquil image! Well done!
June 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@cdonohoue
Thank you, Cathy.
@wh2021
Thank you.
@marshwader
Thank you, Madeleine. Very kind of you!
June 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
also have a lot of trees down around the village and even in our small wood.
@wh2021 Thank you.
@marshwader Thank you, Madeleine. Very kind of you!