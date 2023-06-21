Previous
A patch of ground...

I can still see ground from the deck and over the fence - which normally is filled in by leaves. Looks like a few more trees died this past winter.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Larry Steager ace
Nice view.
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thanks, Larry.
June 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely to have this at your door
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful wood!
also have a lot of trees down around the village and even in our small wood.
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne. I hate to see any tree die.
June 20th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
I also hate the loss of a tree. You live on a lovely patch of ground.
June 20th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of green.
June 20th, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
It may look like just an image of a wooded tree, but it is much more than that. You have chosen the light on the foreground leaves as a focal point. Our eyes move around the image and to the warm light through the trees. This is a pleasing tranquil image! Well done!
June 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
@cdonohoue Thank you, Cathy.

@wh2021 Thank you.

@marshwader Thank you, Madeleine. Very kind of you!
June 20th, 2023  
