Gunmetal gray and white...

A bit late with the color version of the newly painted shed. It blends right into the woods except for the doors which I need to see well in the dark. =) Catching up on your images now! Running behind today with visiting my mom and running errands on her behalf.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Susan Wakely
All looks so neat and tidy.
June 26th, 2023  
Mags
@wakelys Thank you, Susan. It's getting there - slowly but surely.
June 26th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke
That does blend well....such a useful big shed.
June 26th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
you painted all that ... a shed , that's a house in the UK !
June 26th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 26th, 2023  
Mags
@cutekitty Thank you, Kitty!

@phil_howcroft LOL! No. I had the pros come and paint it, Phil. It was a tool and tack shed for a long time. Full of feed for horses, two western saddles, saddle blankets, bridles, lead lines, grooming tools in addition to yard tools and other various outdoor necessities.
June 26th, 2023  
Mags
@bkbinthecity Thanks, BKB.
June 26th, 2023  
