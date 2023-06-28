Sign up
Photo 1530
A touch of light...
Just a smidgeon...
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
9
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5014
photos
141
followers
122
following
419% complete
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1173
1528
1174
374
1529
1175
1530
1176
Views
11
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365 Main Album
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
red
,
green
,
leaves
,
pink
,
summer
,
summertime
,
backlight
,
maple-leaves
Corinne C
ace
Enough to give us a felling of summer!
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
June 27th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous smidgeon
June 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love how you captured the light in this image.
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
LOL! Thank you very much, Renee. =)
@joansmor
Thanks, Joan.
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you so much!
June 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
June 27th, 2023
@joansmor Thanks, Joan.