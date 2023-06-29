Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1531
Pan - after his bath...
With a brush, hot water and bleach. His features stand out again.
Here's a little pan flute to go with it -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kpWllK3VgI
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5016
photos
141
followers
122
following
419% complete
View this month »
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
Latest from all albums
1174
374
1529
1175
1530
1176
1531
1177
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
vine
,
statue
,
summer
,
concrete
,
summertime
,
pan
,
satyr
,
yard-art
Corinne C
ace
Lovely composition and light. You have cute statues in your garden Mags.
June 28th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Love it. I enjoy concrete critters
June 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@cdonohoue
Thank you, Cathy.
June 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
He is looking very neat and tidy. One happy Pan.
June 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan. =)
June 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great composition of pan next to the river stones and the rich green leaves casting shadows. A very peaceful vibe.
June 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@cdonohoue Thank you, Cathy.