Previous
Pan - after his bath... by marlboromaam
Photo 1531

Pan - after his bath...

With a brush, hot water and bleach. His features stand out again.

Here's a little pan flute to go with it - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-kpWllK3VgI
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
419% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely composition and light. You have cute statues in your garden Mags.
June 28th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Love it. I enjoy concrete critters
June 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@cdonohoue Thank you, Cathy.
June 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
He is looking very neat and tidy. One happy Pan.
June 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan. =)
June 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great composition of pan next to the river stones and the rich green leaves casting shadows. A very peaceful vibe.
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise