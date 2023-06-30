Previous
More Rose of Sharon buds... by marlboromaam
Photo 1532

More Rose of Sharon buds...

Meh! I will probably post some June leftovers in July until I get the hang of shooting in raw and using On1.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
419% complete

Susan Wakely
Great buds waiting to unfurl beautiful flowers.
June 29th, 2023  
Mags
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
June 29th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
these are lovely aren't they!
June 29th, 2023  
Mags
@koalagardens Thank you so much!
June 29th, 2023  
Dawn
So lovely
June 29th, 2023  
KV
Simply gorgeous. Super fav!!!
June 29th, 2023  
