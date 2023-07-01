Sign up
Previous
Photo 1533
The front and back of it...
Female rear and male front - house finches.
A May left over, so comment only if you want to.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5020
photos
141
followers
122
following
Corinne C
ace
Lol, Mr and Mrs Cardinal at Mags’ for some seeds 😊
June 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
How lovely to see the difference between Mr & Mrs.
June 30th, 2023
