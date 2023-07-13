Previous
Hairy cat's-ear bloom... by marlboromaam
Photo 1545

Hairy cat's-ear bloom...

Some things do thrive in this heat. I'm NOT one of them.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
April P ace
Beautiful capture.
July 12th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture and a dreamy background.
July 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
@sakkasie Thank you very much, April!

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David!
July 12th, 2023  
