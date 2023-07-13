Sign up
Photo 1545
Hairy cat's-ear bloom...
Some things do thrive in this heat. I'm NOT one of them.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
yellow
,
bloom
,
blossom
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
hairy-cat's-ear
April P
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 12th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture and a dreamy background.
July 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
@sakkasie
Thank you very much, April!
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David!
July 12th, 2023
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David!