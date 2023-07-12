Previous
Good morning... by marlboromaam
Good morning...

It's going to be another hot and muggy day here in the midlands of South Carolina.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Beautiful sun burst! I remember the muggy days in Sumter.
July 11th, 2023  
A lovely sunburst
July 11th, 2023  
Great sunburst.
July 11th, 2023  
Love the sun burst and the rich green palette. It’s burning up here and turning brown. We’re on stage II water rationing so watering is only allowed one day a week.
July 11th, 2023  
@frodob Thank you very much, Mark! When were you in Sumter?

@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David! I know what it's like to have everything turn brown in summer. Although I'm not on city water, with a well - I only water the pots and roses. Can't waste well water on grass and shrubs here. We did get an inch and a quarter yesterday, so I won't need to water until tomorrow. Dish water suffices for the roses when I've done the dishes. Finding ways to use water and save is important around here.
July 11th, 2023  
