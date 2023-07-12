Sign up
Previous
Photo 1544
Good morning...
It's going to be another hot and muggy day here in the midlands of South Carolina.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5044
photos
142
followers
123
following
1537
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1541
1187
1542
1188
1543
1189
1544
1190
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Tags
trees
,
woods
,
sunrise
,
driveway
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
sun-flare
,
lens-flare
Mark St Clair
ace
Beautiful sun burst! I remember the muggy days in Sumter.
July 11th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely sunburst
July 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great sunburst.
July 11th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Love the sun burst and the rich green palette. It’s burning up here and turning brown. We’re on stage II water rationing so watering is only allowed one day a week.
July 11th, 2023
Mags
ace
@frodob
Thank you very much, Mark! When were you in Sumter?
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
@dkellogg
Thank you so much, David! I know what it's like to have everything turn brown in summer. Although I'm not on city water, with a well - I only water the pots and roses. Can't waste well water on grass and shrubs here. We did get an inch and a quarter yesterday, so I won't need to water until tomorrow. Dish water suffices for the roses when I've done the dishes. Finding ways to use water and save is important around here.
July 11th, 2023
@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
@dkellogg Thank you so much, David! I know what it's like to have everything turn brown in summer. Although I'm not on city water, with a well - I only water the pots and roses. Can't waste well water on grass and shrubs here. We did get an inch and a quarter yesterday, so I won't need to water until tomorrow. Dish water suffices for the roses when I've done the dishes. Finding ways to use water and save is important around here.