Previous
Photo 1602
I have no idea...
What I was going for here, but I liked the muted tones and woody textures.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5179
photos
139
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
25th August 2023 5:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
macro
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wild-vine
,
wood-railing
,
carolina-jasmine
,
jasmine-vine
,
on1-raw-2023
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
September 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
@pdulis
LOL! Thanks, Peter.
September 7th, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Rather nice image, like looking into a greenhouse!
September 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
@marshwader
That's a lovely way to word it. Thank you, Madeleine!
September 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
September 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
September 7th, 2023
