Previous
Photo 1601
Dream Weaver...
In memory of Gary Wright -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-DmAh0dObI
Sadly, another great one is gone.
Shot of my woods rendered in my old version of Photoshop's HDR surrealistic low contrast filter, inverted, and brushes added in layers.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
4
1
Tags
sparkles
,
trees
,
woods
,
stars
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
song-title
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
photoshop-invert
,
photoshop-hdr
,
dream-weaver
winghong_ho
Beautiful image and editing.
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wh2021
Thank you!
September 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A dream-like image, perfect for the great song of Gary Wright.
September 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so very much, Corinne.
September 6th, 2023
