Dream Weaver... by marlboromaam
Dream Weaver...

In memory of Gary Wright - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-DmAh0dObI Sadly, another great one is gone.

Shot of my woods rendered in my old version of Photoshop's HDR surrealistic low contrast filter, inverted, and brushes added in layers.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Mags

Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
winghong_ho
Beautiful image and editing.
September 5th, 2023  
@wh2021 Thank you!
September 5th, 2023  
A dream-like image, perfect for the great song of Gary Wright.
September 6th, 2023  
@corinnec Thank you so very much, Corinne.
September 6th, 2023  
