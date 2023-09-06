Sign up
Photo 1600
Delicate blooms...
Common elephant's foot. More info on this little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=509
and previous shots here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/elephantopus-tomentosus
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
18th August 2023 5:52pm
Tags
macro
,
pink
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
elephantopus-tomentosus
,
common-elephant's-foot
,
upland-elephant's-foot
,
woodland-elephant's-foot
,
on1-raw-2023
,
hairy-leaves
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful shot and presentation.
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you so much, Larry.
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely image
September 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
September 5th, 2023
