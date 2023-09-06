Previous
Delicate blooms... by marlboromaam
Delicate blooms...

Common elephant's foot. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=509 and previous shots here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/elephantopus-tomentosus
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Larry Steager
Beautiful shot and presentation.
September 5th, 2023  
Mags
@larrysphotos Thank you so much, Larry.
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn
Lovely image
September 5th, 2023  
Mags
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
September 5th, 2023  
