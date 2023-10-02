Previous
Surreal... by marlboromaam
Surreal...

Rendered in On1's HDR surreal effect and played with the color sliders a bit. Sunlight and shadows had a big effect on the colors when I shot this, but the edit made it better. The composite challenge needs more entries, please! Link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48415/59th-composite-challenge tag is composite-59 See if you can get one or two in for Jackie before or by 10/7. @30pics4jackiesdiamond Please correct me if I got anything wrong. =)
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Dawn ace
Nice editing
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
October 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful closeup and textures. I like the colors blending on the leaves.
October 1st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Great capture, real feel of fall.
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Thank you, David.

@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.
October 1st, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful autumn colours.
October 1st, 2023  
