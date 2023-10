Rendered in On1's HDR surreal effect and played with the color sliders a bit. Sunlight and shadows had a big effect on the colors when I shot this, but the edit made it better. The composite challenge needs more entries, please! Link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48415/59th-composite-challenge tag is composite-59 See if you can get one or two in for Jackie before or by 10/7. @30pics4jackiesdiamond Please correct me if I got anything wrong. =)